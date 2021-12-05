Mumbai Airport Authorities Stop Actor Jacqueline Fernandez From Leaving India

Mumbai: Authorities of the Mumbai International Airport on Sunday evening detained Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for overruling a look-out circular, issued against her by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to officials, Fernandez was going outside the country for a show and was detained at by authorities based on a look-out circular issued against her by the ED over a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The central probe agency in its first charge sheet named Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the main accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Jacqueline and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi have also been mentioned in the charge sheet.