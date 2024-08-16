Multiple people charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Los Angeles: Five individuals have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The charges, announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Los Angeles, come after investigators say they uncovered an underground network of drug sellers and suppliers they allege are responsible for distributing the ketamine, a potentially deadly drug, that killed Perry.

The defendants include two doctors, Perry’s live-in personal assistant and a person referred to by authorities as “The Ketamine Queen,” according to a press release from the US Attorney’s office.

US Attorney Martin Estrada said the defendants “took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues.”

“They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Estrada said.

Three of the five charged have reached a plea agreement.

The other two defendants Dr. Salvador Plasencia, of Santa Monica, California, and Jasveen Sangha, who Estrada said ran what amounted to “a drug selling emporium” in her home, were indicted on Wednesday, the US Attorney said.

Plasencia pleaded not guilty to charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation. He was held on a $100,000 unsecured bond and surrendered his DEA license, which allowed him to prescribe controlled substances, on an order from Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar. His trial is set for October 8.

Sangha pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

The judge revoked a bond Sangha previously had from another charge that was not shared during court and ordered she remain in detention. Prosecutors argued she is a “significant risk to flee” given her extensive international travel and dual United States and British citizenship and that she appears to be funding herself through drug sales.