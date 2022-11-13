Multiple Incidents Of Dog Menace: Noida Imposes Fine, Formulates Policy

Noida: Amid multiple cases of dog menace, pet owners now have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine.

The Noida Authority has formulated a policy regarding pet animals.

As per the guidelines, pet owners now have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

