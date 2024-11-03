Puri: Multiple cracks have surfaced on the Meghanada Pacheri, the massive boundary wall encircling the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, prompting concerns for the safety of the 12th-century sanctuary.

Reports indicate that wastewater from the Ananda Bazaar within the temple premises is seeping through these cracks. Additionally, algae growth is visible on certain sections of the wall that safeguard the temple complex.

A temple servitor mentioned that water leakage through the Meghanada Pacheri has been an issue since 2021, yet the administration has not commenced any repair work.

Both servitors and devotees have expressed worries regarding the emerging cracks on the temple’s boundary wall, emphasizing the urgency of immediate repairs.

The Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) acknowledged the situation, assuring that prompt action will be taken as the condition of the Meghanada Pacheri is a concern for the authorities as well.

He confirmed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and technical teams have evaluated the wall, and affirmed that the necessary repair and restoration efforts will begin shortly.