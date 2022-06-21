Multiple Celebrations of 8th IDY by Sri Sri University to spread the message of Yoga for humanity

Cuttack: The 8th International Day of Yoga Sri Sri University co-organised the programme held in Sun Temple, Konark organised by the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with East Coast Railway, Ministry of Railway, Indian Posts and many other Organizations. Sri Sri University conducted Common Yoga Protocol at Sun Temple, Konark, one of the 75 iconic sites chosen under the “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” programme for celebrating the Day. More than 2800 participants joined the iconic site. The event was digitally connected to all 75 iconic sites chosen for the celebration and all Zonal Railways and Divisions.

The mega-event was graced by the presence of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honourable Minister of Railways, Communication & Electronics and Information Technology; Dr. Rajashree Mallick, Honourable Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Shri Tusharkanti Behera, Honourable Minister, Electronics & Information and Technology, Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha; Prof. (Dr.) B.R.Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Sri University; Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava, General Manager (I/C), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar, and other dignitaries from central and state governments. The event started with a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony that was performed by the attending dignitaries.

While addressing the gathering the Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that we live in a time of great stress and environmental pollution, and as such Yoga is a great way to purify ourselves from within. He also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving Yoga an international recognition in the form of International Day of Yoga. On behalf of Sri Sri University, Prof. B.R.Sharma, Vice-Chancellor felicitated Hon’ble Minister, Railways, Communication & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and other dignitaries on the dais.

After his address, the Common Yoga Protocol was demonstrated by the expert instructors and students of Sri Sri University under the leadership of Dr. Prativa Shree, Assistant Professor, Ms Chaitanya Tripathy, student, M.Sc. (Yoga), Faculty of Health and Wellness which was followed by all attendees. Various yoga asanas like Tadasana, Trikonasana, Bhujangasana, and Setubandhasana were performed at the event in an easy-to-follow manner. These asanas were bestowed upon humanity by seers of ancient India thousands of years ago and were handed down from one generation to another for the welfare of humankind. Dr. Malaya Malla, Manager Operations coordinated for the event from the University.

Yoga is an iconic intangible cultural heritage of India that has the potential to lead the world on the path of sustainable wellbeing. It is the gift of Indian Culture to the entire humanity. This sentiment was promptly reflected in the theme of the day, “Yoga for Humanity” under which the day was celebrated all over the world. The programme was streamed live through various social media platforms of East Coast Railway, the Ministry of Ayush, and other yoga institutions so that everyone could benefit from the event. The event came to the end successfully after a quick group photograph session.

Sri Sri University has also conducted Common Yoga Protocol for the faculty and students present in the Campus. This was conducted by the Faculty of Health and Wellness. Many instructors of Sri Sri University conducted programmes in various institutions of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar which includes National Law University, Odisha, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – KRTC, Mundali, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), etc. Yoga is a way of life in the University. The University is continuously making efforts for the health and well-being of its students and society at large.