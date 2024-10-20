New Delhi: Akasa Air reported that several of its flights received security alerts today, prompting immediate action from the airline’s Emergency Response team.

The affected flights include QP 1102 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 from Mumbai to Bagdogra, QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 from Kochi to Mumbai, and QP 1526 from Lucknow to Mumbai.

In a statement, an Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed that the Emergency Response team was activated immediately upon receiving the alerts. “We have initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time,” the spokesperson said.

The airline assured passengers that safety and security are their top priorities and that they are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure all necessary precautions are taken. As of now, there have been no reports of any incidents, and the situation is being closely monitored.

This incident comes amid a series of similar security alerts affecting multiple airlines, including IndiGo and Vistara, over the past week. Authorities are investigating the source of these alerts, many of which have been deemed hoaxes.

