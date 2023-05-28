Multi-faith prayers mark new Parliament building inauguration ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Cabinet ministers, attended a significant ‘Sarv-dharma’ prayer ceremony held at the newly constructed Parliament building.

The ceremony, which aimed to promote religious inclusivity and unity, brought together leaders from different faiths to offer prayers and blessings.

The new Parliament Building will represent the ethos of India with different materials of the building sourced from India’s various regions. The sandstone for the building has been brought from Rajasthan’s Samthura while the Ashoka Chakras inside both houses have been sourced from Indore.

Following the pooja, PM Modi received the revered ‘Sengol’ and proceeded to install it in the new Parliament building. The inauguration itself will be conducted in two phases.

As reported by ANI, the morning phase of the ceremony is set to conclude around 9:30 am, followed by the anticipated start of the second leg at noon. The second leg will commence with the rendition of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By 11:30 am, all the invitees, comprising Members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman, and other distinguished guests, are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber within the new Parliament building, creating an atmosphere of significance and anticipation.

These limitations have necessitated the construction of a new Parliament building to address these challenges and provide modern, convenient facilities to enhance the functioning of the Members.

The newly constructed Parliament building will accommodate a larger number of members, with seating capacity for 888 individuals in the Lok Sabha. In contrast, the existing Parliament building currently allows for the seating of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.