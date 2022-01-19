Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Daughter-In-law Aparna Yadav Joins BJP

Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Aparna joined the party in the presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

