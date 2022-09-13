Mukul Rohatgi set to become Attorney General again

New Delhi: The Union government is all set to appoint senior advocate and ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi as 16th AG for India from October 1 as the present AG K K Venugopal expressed unwillingness to continue in the top law officer’s post beyond September 30.

Venugopal had succeeded Rohatgi as AG in June 2017 after the Union government had expressed reservations towards giving him a two year extension beyond the stipulated three year term. Rohatgi, a close friend of then finance minister and late Arun Jaitley, was appointed as the top law officer in 2014 soon after Narendra Modi-led BJP trounced the UPA, which had formed government at the Centre for two consecutive terms since 2004.

However, Rohatgi sent in his resignation from the AG’s post in the second week of June sensing the mood of the government and returned to a roaring private practice. He is one of the five leading advocates in the SC and has a practice few can match in terms of volume and money.

Venugopal was appointed as Attorney General on July 1, 2017 for a three-year term, which was subsequently extended twice, for a year each.