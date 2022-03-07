Mukul Arya
BreakingNationalTop News

Mukul Arya, India’s representative in Palestine, found dead at Indian Mission

By Haraprasad Das
0 9

New Delhi: Mukul Arya, India’s representative to Palestine, was found dead inside the Indian Mission in Ramallah on Sunday. It was not immediately known how Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, died.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has expressed shock over the death of the diplomat.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it received with “great astonishment and shock” the news of the death of Ambassador Arya.

“As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death,” it said in a statement.

It further added that “all parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its deep sadness, loss and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya,” it said.

Haraprasad Das 14951 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 + three =

Breaking