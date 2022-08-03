Mukta professionals in ULBs play key role in providing techno-managerial support

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government launched MUKTA- Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan is an Urban Wage Employment Programme during COVID pandemic for Providing a socio economic safety net by rapid mass employment opportunities for the migrant/informal workers.

The Minister of Housing & Urban Development Department, Odisha, attended the orientation programmeof MUKTA Professionals.

“MUKTA is an inclusive programme and comes under 5T Governance Mantra of Hon’ble Chief Minister. MUKTA adopts a community driven, participatory and bottom-up approach ensuring transparency and accountability in the entire execution process. Our Department has always strived to achieve speed and scale without negotiating with quality and transparency in implementation of MUKTA, ” he said.

“During last 28 months, around45,000 projects have been implemented across 115 Urban Local Bodies of the State.More than 40 lakhs man-days have been generated directly benefitting around 6 lakh urban poor and migrant labourers, of which close to 40% are women beneficiaries,” He added.

“At least 36,000 Rainwater Harvesting System have been created under the “Catch the Rain Campaign ” in different ULBs. About 18,000Mission Shakti groups and Slum dweller associations have been partnered in MUKTA for execution of about 45,000 Projects.I sincerely acknowledge the kind consideration of Hon’ble Chief Minister for allocating Rs. 1,000 Crores for MUKTA Scheme, which would benefit urban poor and migrant workers at large in terms of gaining livelihood opportunities at their doorstep,” he further continued.

Mukta professionals in the ULBs play key role in providing techno-managerial support and extending end-to-end facilitation support to Mission Shakti groups and Slum dweller associations for smooth execution of MUKTA scheme. I hope you will work hard in honest, transparent and diligent way to help in proper implementation of projects under MUKTA. We as a Team must strive hard to make the vision of Hon’ble Chief Ministera reality and make continuous efforts to reach the last mile and make a mark in urban landscape of the State through implementation of MUKTA,” he concluded.