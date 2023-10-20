MUKTA: Capacity Building of MSG & SD; Training of Master Trainers Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: MUKTA – an Urban Wage Employment Scheme is extensively under implementation at 115 Cities under the 5T framework.

In order to streamline the implementation of MUKTA, the Housing & Urban Development Department has taken a decision to undertake intensive capacity-building programmes of Mission Shakti Groups and Slum Dweller Associations in partnership with Knowledge Partner “Urban Management Centre”, for smooth execution of MUKTA across all 115 ULBs of the State.

“Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan” (MUKTA) was launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on 18 April 2020 with a focus on reducing economic vulnerabilities and enhancing the resilience of the urban poor and migrant labourers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. MUKTA is the flagship programme of the government of Odisha its community-driven, participatory, and bottom-up approach has emerged as a highly impactful urban livelihood intervention.

MUKTA is driven by community-based organisations (CBO) such as MSGs and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDA) as effective partners in the process of Urban growth and development. Engagement of MSG and SDA in MUKTA has been accorded the highest priority by the Govt. of Odisha. MSGs have been empowered to identify and create ward-wise cost-effective, sustainable and replicable community-based projects in a saturation mode in all the 2055 wards across 115 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) of the State.

During the last 3 years, around 52,500 projects with an investment of Rs. 756 crores have been implemented across 115 Urban Local Bodies. More than 62 lakh workdays have been generated directly benefitting around 6 lakh urban poor and migrant labourers, of which close to 40% are women beneficiaries. Around Rs. 260 crores have been paid to wage seekers under the scheme. About 18,500 W-SHG/SDA have partnered in the Scheme for project execution and received around Rs. 26 crores as supervision charges.

All 360 MUKTA Professionals and 65 DUDA Experts based at 115 ULBs have been identified as Master Trainers. These master trainers will be instrumental in the training of around 10,000 MSG/SDA executing various projects under MUKTA across 115 ULBs of the State involved in the implementation of MUKTA. Capacity Building

Training will be organized at the Ward level covering 40 to 50 MSG/SDA members at all 2055 urban wards of 115 ULBs. All the 115 ULBs of the State have been divided into 12 Clusters for smooth conduct of the capacity-building initiatives.

Training of Master Trainers has started today with the Ganjam cluster covering 18 ULBs. A total number of 60 participants consisting of the MUKTA team and DUDA experts are attending the training held at the Conference Hall of Odisha Urban Academy (OUA), Bhubaneswar. Shri Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary-cum-Nodal Officer, MUKTA inaugurated the training programme and addressed the participants. He gave an overview of the MUKTA scheme and highlighted the role of the MUKTA team in the transfer of knowledge to MSG/SDA for the successful execution of MUKTA.

In the closing session, the Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak addressed the trainees and impressed them to utilise the knowledge they acquired in the larger interest of the urban poor. PD DUDA Ganjam, all Deputy Commissioners and Executive Officers attended through VC.