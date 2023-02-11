Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva: Doctors Reach Nabrangpur, Expected To Treat 800 Patients

Bhubaneswar: A team of doctors flew to Nabarangpur district to treat patients from remote areas of the district under Odisha government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva’.

About 800 patients are expected to be treated during this visit, said Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Shalini Pandit.

In December 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Mukhyamantri Vayu Swasthya Seva (Air Health Services) for four districts– Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi– in the first phase.

Under the initiative, a list of specialists required for the treatment of critical patients admitted to various District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) will be prepared and sent to the Health Department.

Accordingly, the doctors will be flown to the destined DHHs through aircrafts/ helicopters for prompt treatment of the patients.

A team of doctors of the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack has been formed for this purpose. Later, similar teams of doctors of MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and other private hospitals empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will be constituted.