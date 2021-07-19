Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi To Be Dy Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as the deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha succeeding Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, Goyal was appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, replacing former Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Naqvi is known for his wide knowledge of parliamentary affairs and had also served as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs during the first term of the Modi government.

Last week, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, along with Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav and others, took part in a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, to discuss matters related to the Monsoon session of Parliament.