Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Offers Worship At Puri Temple

Bhubaneswar: Anant Ambani, son of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, today visited Puri and had the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to seek blessings before his marriage.

This is his first Puri visit after being engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Junior Ambani expressed happiness after having darshan of the holy trinity. “I am happy that I had a very good darshan of Bhagban Jagannath. I felt blessed today. May his blessings showers on us,” he told media in front of the temple.

He remained inside the temple for around 10 minutes and offered prayers, his family servitor said.

He arrived in Bhubaneswar in the morning and drove straight to Puri. Security arrangement was tightened for his smooth visit.

On Monday, the Ambani scion had also visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and sought the blessings of the Goddess.

On January 19, Anant was formally engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant at the Ambani Residence Antilla in Mumbai.