Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter Isha To Be Named Chair Of Reliance Retail: Report

New Delhi: After Akash Ambani, Isha is set to be named chairman of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail unit, according to reports. The announcement will take place in a while, reports added.

Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Isha Ambani’s promotion follows that of her twin brother, Akash Ambani, who was appointed on Tuesday as chairman of the telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Isha and Akash have both been part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms Inc.’s investment in the group.

Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio are subsidiaries of the family’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate, of which the $217 billion Reliance Industries Ltd. is the flagship firm.