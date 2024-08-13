Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited a Hindu temple amid the attacks on the community in the neighbouring country.

According to a Daily Star report, the Nobel laureate visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

“Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge — what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us,” the website quoted Yunus as saying.

“In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why such issues arise. Institutional arrangements need to be fixed,” Yunus was quoted as saying.

Yunus’s visit to the temple comes amid attacks on Hindus, the largest minority community in Bangladesh, after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country on August 5.

According to a PTI report, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad claimed that there were 205 incidents of attacks on minorities across 52 districts since the fall of Hasina government.