Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Head Of Bangladesh Interim Government

Dhaka: Signalling the beginning of a new chapter after 15 years of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday.

“I will uphold, support and protect the constitution and will perform my duties sincerely,” Mr Yunus said at the swearing-in event, which comes at a tumultuous time for Bangladesh. The country has witnessed violence and clashes even after the student-led protests forced Ms Hasina to resign and flee the country on Monday.

Mr Yunus, 84, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering microcredit and microfinance, which he put into action through the Grameen Bank. He was sworn in hours after he returned to Dhaka from Paris, where he had been undergoing medical treatment. The oath was administered by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at his official residence, ‘Bangabhaban’.