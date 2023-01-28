Mughal Gardens Renamed As Amrit Udyan

New Delhi: In a significant development, Rastrapati Bhawan on Saturday said that the Mughal Gardens has been renamed “Amrit Udyan” in order to mark the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President, said in a notification, “On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Gardens – also known as the Mughal Gardens – will be re-opened on January 29 by President Droupadi Murmu. Interestingly, the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s website mentions both names – Mughal Gardens and Amrit Udyan – as of now.

The Mughal Gardens, now renamed Amrit Udyan, is spread over 15 acres. It has often been portrayed as the “soul of the Presidential palace”, the website says.

The Mughal Gardens or Amrit Udyan, which is extremely popular among tourists, draws its inspiration from the famous Mughal Gardens in Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal, and even miniature paintings of India and Persia, according to its website.