Mugger Population Goes Up In Ganjam’s Ghodahada Reservoir

Berhampur: The population of muggers, an endangered crocodile species, has increased in Ghodahada irrigation reservoir and its adjoining water bodies near Digapahandi area in Ganjam district much to the delight of wildlife enthusiasts.

The number of muggers is now 81, up by 16 in the last four years, forest officials said here.

While 64 muggers were found in around five sq km reservoirs, another 17 were in ten nearby water bodies, according to the census conducted through direct sight method, Berhampur divisional forest officer Amlan Nayak.