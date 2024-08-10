‘Mufasa The Lion King’ Trailer Out, Set For December Release

Disney revealed the first trailer for the eagerly awaited movie ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at its D23 event on Friday, August 9. The release date of the film was also disclosed. As a prequel to the 2019 ‘Lion King,’ this film delves into the backstory of the eponymous character, with Aaron Pierre lending his voice to Mufasa.

The epic tale of Mufasa’s journey, from orphan to the ultimate king, will release on the big screen on December 20, 2024. “Long before they became legends, Mufasa and the Prince who would come to be known as Scar, became brothers. #Mufasa: The Lion King, only in theatres December 20”, read Disney’s Instagram post.

The trailer suggests a more in-depth look at the dynamics between Mufasa and his brother, Scar, previously known as Taka. Mufasa, as an orphaned cub, seeks sanctuary within Taka’s pride but initially encounters resistance. Over time, they develop a profound connection, cementing their fraternal bond.

Aaron Pierre stars as Mufasa, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. voicing Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Donald Glover as Simba, and Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe. Barry Jenkins is at the helm of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

In addition to ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ Disney also announced the release dates for other films, including ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Snow White.’