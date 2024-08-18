MUDA Scam: Hours After Sanction, Petitioner Files Caveat in Karnatak HC

Bengaluru: Anticipating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will approach the Karnataka High Court against the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the MUDA scam, one of the applicants before the governor filed a caveat in the high court on Saturday.

A few hours after the sanction were granted, the applicant, Pradeep Kumar SP, who is one of three persons who approached the governor seeking sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita, filed the caveat.

Siddaramaiah is likely to approach the high court on Monday to question the legality of the sanction. Now, with the caveat, the high court has to hear the caveator also before passing any orders on the petition likely to be filed by Siddaramaiah.

Apart from Pradeep Kumar, social activists Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru and TJ Abraham from Bengaluru had also sought sanction from the governor, who on Saturday gave sanction accepting their request. Kumar had approached the governor even before filing the complaint.

The special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs was hearing a private complaint filed by Krishna and Abraham to know whether they had made a prima facie case to accept the complaints for hearing. Is prior sanction necessary to entertain the complaints is one of the major contentions being argued before the special court.

The further hearing on the complaints filed by Krishna and Abraham is to be continued on August 20 and 21, respectively.