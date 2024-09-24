Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that challenged Governor Taawarchand Gehlot’s approval for prosecution against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

CM Siddaramaiah is facing investigation for alleged illegalities in MUDA allotting as many as 14 sites to his wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

The verdict was given by Justice M Nagaprasanna at 12 pm today. This comes after the High Court’s interim order on August 19, which provided temporary relief to the CM by instructing a special court in Bengaluru to postpone any further action regarding the prosecution sanction granted by the Governor.