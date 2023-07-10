MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand | Ashneer Grover Shakes Up Gang Leaders, Says Main Merit Pe Khelne Wala Banda Hu

The upcoming episode of MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand promises fireworks! The ‘Doglapan’ catchphrase-maker Ashneer Grover is all set to shake up the auditions as he comes armed with 2000 Roadiums.

Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula will be seen pitching to Ashneer to partner with them, making the episode dhamakedaar!

Gautam begins his pitch by finding a common ground of them being from Delhi. Ashneer said, “Delhi ka kya hai, Sarkar thodi na banani hai yaha pe.” He further adds, “Chal Roadium toh ek cheez ho gayi, dusri sath me milke gang bhi toh banana hai.”

Hearing Prince pitching on how she is the oldest member of the Roadies Fam, Ashneer said, “Dekh pehle makkhan wala part toh cut kar de, mere ko koi farak nahi pad raha. Tu mere ko Dilli se bol de ya tu mereko Hindustan se bol de ya kuch bhi bol de, main merit pe game khelne wala banda hu.”

Will the Gang Leaders put up an impressive pitch for Ashneer? Who will Ashneer partner with and give his 2000 Roadiums? Tune in to MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm, only on MTV and right after on Jio Cinema to find out!