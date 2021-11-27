MSP Committee To Be Formed, I Urge Farmers To Go Home: Union Agri Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday again urged farmers to end their agitation and go home as PM Modi has announced the repeal of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also agreed to the demand of farmers’ organisations to decriminalise stubble burning.

Stubble burning by farmers in northern India has been cited as one of the reasons behind poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR region.

The agriculture minister further said that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, will be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

“With the constitution of this committee, the farmers’ demand on MSP stands fulfilled. This committee will have representatives from farmers’ organisations. “After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers’ agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home,” he said.

Tomar said this is in the domain of the state governments adding that Tomar also said that PM Modi has announced the constitution of a committee to make the minimum support price (MSP) system more transparent and effective.