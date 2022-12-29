MSO Registrations Should Be Renewed For 10 Years: TRAI

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday recommended that the renewal of registration of multi-system operators of satellite television should be done for a 10-year period and the process fee kept at Rs 1 lakh.

The regulator made a host of other recommendations for the renewal of multi-system operators (MSOs) registration after consultations with stakeholders.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations since the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, did not have a provision for the renewal of MSO registrations, the regulator said in a statement.