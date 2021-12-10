“MSME can utilise natural resources meaningfully to strengthen Odisha’s Economy”

Bhubaneswar: The Micro, Samll and Medium Enterprises of the State can utilise the abundant natural resources in a meaningful way to strengthen the State economy, says Capt. Dibya Sankar Mishra, Minister, Energy, Industry, MSME and Home(S) held by International Management Institute (IMI) Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with EGADE Business School Mexico on the 7th International “Global Business Environment” Conference today in the IMI Campus while gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.

The 7th edition of conference with the theme “Inclusive Businesses in Developing Economies: Converging People, Profit, and Corporate Citizenship,”. The conference delegates were welcomed by Prof. Ramesh Behl, Professor and Director, IMI Bhubaneswar. He also dwelled upon India emerging as a global powerhouse in terms of number of unicorns. Prof. Ramesh Behl further announced that the conference has received an overwhelming response, with more than 100 research papers from India and around the world. Prof. Behl stated that this conference provides an international arena for in-depth debate on a timely issue such as inclusiveness in management, disruptive management, and innovation. Shri Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore delivered the keynote address and talked about the transition taking place in the world of financial technology. Prof. Rajagopal, Professor and National Researcher, EGADE Business School, Mexico, set the tone of the meeting by underlining the importance of inclusive business to place economically vulnerable people in the COVID-19 era.

Faculty, research scholars, and students from a variety of well-known institutes and universities attended the event, including EGADE Business School, Mexico City; Steinbeis School of International Business and Entrepreneurship (SIBE), Germany; Universidad Panamericana, Mexico City; IIM Ahmedabad; IIM Indore; IIM Kozhikode; XLRI Jamshedpur; NMIMS; IIM Sambalpur; Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India; IIT Kharagpur; VAMNICOM, Pune; Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Indore; FORE School of Management, to name a few. Over the course of these two days, eight technical sessions on diverse conference subjects were organized. Two workshops led by international experts were also organized. The conference is convened by Prof. Sourabh Sharma and Prof. Manit Mishra, IMI-Bhubaneswar.