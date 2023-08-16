MSI, Reliance Digital Collaborate to Bring Gamers Ultimate Experience with Exclusive Laptop Offer

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer has announced its partnership with Reliance Digital to expand retail touch points for its customers in India. After instating 20+ laptop experience zones in India last year, MSI’s association with Reliance Digital is ready to set foot in Bengaluru and Mumbai, as an attempt to make inroads into the offline sector and help its consumers experience the varied range of MSI laptops.

MSI recognizes the importance of expanding its presence beyond online channels to reach a wider audience as demand for laptops continues to grow in India. By partnering with Reliance Digital, MSI hopes to tap into their massive network of physical locations across India, providing customers who prefer a more hands-on approach when purchasing their next laptop with a streamlined shopping experience.

Commenting on the partnership with Reliance Digital, Mr. John Hung, General Manager, MSI Indiasaid, “MSI and Reliance share a commitment to deliver exceptional products and services to its customers. By integrating our online and their offline presence, we aim to create a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem that prioritizes customer satisfaction and convenience. Through this partnership, we are confident to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience that goes beyond traditional online transactions and focuses on a comprehensive consumer relationship. Together, we intend to provide cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions that empower all our users.”

With this, the following MSI laptops will be available at Reliance Digital stores:

GAMING

Cyborg 15

Processor- 12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5Processor

12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5Processor Display – 15.6 FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level Panel

15.6 FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz, 45% NTSC, IPS-Level Panel Graphics Card – RTX4050, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

RTX4050, GDDR6 6GB/RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB RAM – DDR5 8GB*2 / DDR58GB

DDR5 8GB*2 / DDR58GB Storage – 512 GB

512 GB Keyboard – Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard SSP – INR99,990/ INR 89,990/ INR 69,990

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com/.