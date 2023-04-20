MSDE, MoE to organise exhibition under G20 EdWG — Future of Work in Bhubaneswar from April 23-28

New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) are organizing Future of Work exhibition on the sidelines of the 3rd Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting under G20 presidency from April 23rd to 28th at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India has assumed the G20 presidency to embark on a journey to make tech-enabled learning more qualitative at every level and build capacities in the context of the Future of Work. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and it will act as a unique platform for technology leaders, influencers, and academia.

The exhibition will feature participants from diverse sectors displaying technologies that will drive future of work, constant innovations in modern workplace, inclusion of technology in traditional crafts, future skills, and innovative delivery models. On April 26th, the exhibition will be accessible only by the G20 delegates.

During the exhibition, more than 100 exhibitors from India and G2O member countries will demonstrate their products, publications, artefacts, and other promotional materials to the attendees visiting the exhibition. These exhibitors include organizations offering new-age products/technology, companies in traditional crafts sectors adopting technology, institutions providing future skills and education, and think tanks.

The event will be attended by an esteemed panel including the delegates of G20 member countries, representatives from various ministries and organizations, skill universities, along with key stakeholders in the skill ecosystem and industry experts. Moreover, the exhibitors will showcase the impact of technology across priority sectors such as agriculture, automotive, retail, healthcare, media and more.

During the exhibition the visitors will get to be a part of the following highlights:

Future of work exhibit focusing on 3 sectors – Agriculture, Mobility & Healthcare and future of skills using immersive technology, interactive walls, Holographic displays, etc

Metaverse – AR/VR based solutions and experiences.

Reverse engineering and automated design solutions as displays

Drone technology along with live demos

Ed-tech solutions leveraging AR/VR & Experiential learning product demos and 3D models displaying rich heritage, AGVC demos, etc

Applied & Action learning labs for industry 4.0 skills

Vernacular learning-based tech solutions, virtual internship solutions, immersive tech learning solutions

Assistive technology & Tactile display for inclusion along with live demo of assistive technology innovation

A unique Future of Work Experience Zone is also being setup along with the exhibition by MSDE and MoE. The showcase aims to display to the youth that how the Future of work will evolve by getting a preview of the required advanced technical skills and softer transferrable skills at this experience zone, to remain market relevant. The zone will entail the use of cutting-edge technologies such as holograms, interactive surface tables, and interactive walls which will enable the visitors to engage in a fully immersive experience that showcases the Future of Work. The visitors will be able to visualize and experience first-hand that how automation and digitization are transforming the way we work in several sectors.

From the perspective of enhancing the education and skilling ecosystems, the exhibition will showcase the pace of change initiating the need for frequent upskilling and reskilling. It will bring NEP 2020 to the fore addressing the need for building foundational skills in the future workforce efficaciously.

The G20 summit aims to bring global stakeholders representing academics, government, and industry on a common platform to contextualize the emerging future of work to prioritize reforms, re-imagine learning, and redefine talent. The planned sessions and workshops at the event will help identify policies and practices across multiple themes for building capacities to strengthen foundational skills and promote lifelong learning, establishing a skill ecosystem that can create a sustained, balanced, and inclusive world of work.