MS Dhoni’s ‘retirement drama’ called out by fans after Dinesh Karthik quietly ends IPL career

New Delhi: Fans were quick to troll MS Dhoni, after Dinesh Karthik quietly called time on his IPL career on Wednesday as RCB lost to RR.

Dinesh Karthik, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter received an emotional embrace from Virat Kohli, and also took off his gloves to acknowledge the spectators present in the stadium in Chennai.

No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations. Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL.

For the past few seasons, the India legend has been rumoured to announce his retirement, but it hasn’t happened yet, adding more spice to the drama. In CSK’s final home game this season, there was a lap of honour for Dhoni and his teammates, with many feeling that this could be his final-ever match at the Chepauk.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations.”

Indeed a great Retirement!🫡

Indeed a great Retirement!🫡

No sympathy No drama

“Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL”, the fan added.

Never asked for sympathy, No drama of old age, never pretended to retire to attract attention, never hid behind others in difficult situations. Streets will never forget you Thala DK

Happy Retirement.❤️ pic.twitter.com/LRusSFz4PV — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) May 22, 2024

Another fan wrote, “Never asked for sympathy, No drama of old age, never pretended to retire to attract attention, never hid behind others in difficult situations. Streets will never forget you Thala DK Happy Retirement.”