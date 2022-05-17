MS Dhoni Responds To Heartfelt Letter From CSK Fan

Chennai: MS Dhoni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to winning the hearts of his fans. The ‘Captain Cool’ once again went a step ahead, leaving the social media in awe.

Chennai Super League on Tuesday shared a heartwarming picture of Dhoni. The franchise framed a fan’s letter and gifted it to the Indian legend. Dhoni not only signed the frame but wrote, “Well Written. Best Wishes.”

Dhoni has been the backbone of the four-time champions Super Kings. In the 2022 season, the wicketkeeper-batter broke the hearts of his fans on the eve of the 15th edition as he stepped down as the captain.

With Dhoni once again becoming the skipper, the fans flooded social media platforms and expressed their happiness over the reappointment.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was ruled out of the 2022 season due to a rib injury, days after quitting the captaincy.