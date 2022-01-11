‘MS Dhoni Once Told Me…’ : Kohli Recalls Super Advice

Cape Town: India Test captain Virat Kohli recalled advice from MS Dhoni that ‘stuck to his system’ and helped him avoid repeating mistakes.

Speaking ahead of India’s third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Kohli said:

“I remember MS Dhoni once told me that there should be a gap of 7-8 months between two mistakes, then only you have a big career in international cricket. So that thing stuck to my system, that I won’t make the same mistake again and again and that only happens when you reflect upon your mistakes. Which I know Rishabh (Pant) does and he’ll definitely keep improving in the future.”

The skipper added that he is fully fit and confirmed Mohammed Siraj won’t be available for the third Test.

“I am absolutely fit, Siraj is recovering and at present, I don’t think he is match-ready. You cannot risk a guy who is not at 110% as a fast bowler. Siraj is not up to the mark but I am absolutely fit,” he said.

Kohli also lauded R Ashwin’s contributions.

“Jadeja’s value everyone understands and what he has done for the team, but I think Ash has been playing that role pretty well for us,” he said. “Ash knows that his game has come forward by leaps and bounds especially bowling overseas. He understands that himself from Australia onwards.

“If you look at his batting contribution in the last Test and the way he bowled in the second innings I think that’s an outstanding contribution to the team.

“He’s in a very comfortable space where he’s willing to contribute to the team and he’s doing so in the right intention, in the right way.”