MS Dhoni Is My Favourite Cricketer: Actress Pooja Hegde

Mumbai: Bollywood and Tollywood sensation Pooja Hegde is set to make a special guest appearance on Star Sports Telugu. As an avid cricket fan, Pooja has always had a deep passion for the sport and looks up to the legendary MS Dhoni for his fascinating personality both on and off the pitch. She mentioned that MS Dhoni is her favourite cricket player on ‘Cricket Live: Ata Unstoppable’, the engaging Telugu surround program that brings together the best of Cricket and Entertainment. She credits the Telugu film industry for providing her with the platform to grow and achieve success and is excited to play the role of a Telugu girl in her upcoming movie, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan, releasing on 21st April.

Fans tuning in to the Telugu feed on Sunday and Tuesday will get an opportunity to know more about the talented actress and her connection with Cricket and IPL. The Bollywood and Tollywood Superstar expressed her support for her home team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they take on the Mumbai Indians on 18th April 2023. With these exciting developments, the Star Sports Telugu coverage of the TATA IPL 2023 promises to be an engaging event for cricket and entertainment fans alike.

Apart from Pooja Hegde, Star Sports has also welcomed Salman Khan from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan onboard for the promotions of the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will see Salman Khan in a totally kick-ass action avatar. The family entertainer will also star Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres this Eid on April 21.

Catch Pooja Hegde make a guest appearance on ‘Cricket Live: Ata Unstoppable, on 16th and 18th April 2023, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Telugu