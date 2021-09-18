MS Dhoni Hits Huge Sixes At CSK Nets Ahead Tie Against MI

Dubai: As hours to go for resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s rest matches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen hitting monstrous sixes during the training session on Saturday.

As his team will be up against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, CSK and MI renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL resumption.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the practice game. Now the team will be hoping its stalwarts, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, too, find their touch.

CSK are tied at second place with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points each from seven games. CSK will need to win at least three matches to stake their claim for the play-offs.