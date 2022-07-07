MS Dhoni Celebrates His 41st Birthday in Style

London: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Social media is flooding with wishes for the legendary cricketer who is widely acknowledged as one of the finest captains in the history of the game.

Dhoni is currently in London with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva enjoying a much deserved vacation after IPL 2022. On Wednesday night, wife Sakshi Dhoni posted a video on her Instagram account of MS Dhoni celebrating his 41st birthday in grand style.

Dhoni was joined by his friends in his birthday party, which included Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The young Delhi stumper can be seen in one of Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram stories.

Former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is also in the United Kingdom these days as part of the commentary team for India’s tour of England, was also spotted in the Wimbledon crowd on Wednesday.