MS Dhoni buys vintage Land Rover in BBT online auction

Ranchi: MS Dhoni is not only known for his on-field achievements, but he is also famous for his amazing car and bike collections.

After participating in an auction held by Big Boy Toyz last month, MS Dhoni recently added a vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive garage.

Premium pre-owned vehicle dealership, Big Boy Toyz recently began the online auction of vintage cars on its platform and one of the vintage cars, a 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon, has found a home in Ranchi.

While Dhoni bought the Land Rover, the online auction saw 19 cars listed on the platform that included Rolls Royces, Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers, Austin, Mercedes and more.

Dhoni’s Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon is as rare as they come in India. The model is finished in a lovely shade of yellow. It was also one of the most popular of the Land Rover Series range with over 440,000 examples built between 1971 and 1985. Engine options at the time ranged from a 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to a 3.5-litre V8 with a four-speed manual transmission and a 2-speed manual transfer case. It’s not clear about which engine features on the example purchased by Dhoni.