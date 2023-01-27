MS Dhoni Announces 1st Tamil Film With Harish Kalyan And Ivana

New Delhi: Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his first Tamil film, LGM- Let’s Get Married.

The cricketer has now turned producer and announced the cast and crew on January 27.

Sharing the information on Twitter, his production company wrote, “We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM – #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now! @msdhoni@SaakshiSRawat@iamharishkalyan@i__ivana_@HasijaVikas@Ramesharchi@o_viswajith @PradeepERagav.”

MS Dhoni’s team also released an animated motion poster of Let’s Get Married. The poster opens with a caravan on a forested road which gives us a sneak peek at the cast of the film. A road trip, beach and adventure are what the motion poster reveals.

The venture is a small-budget film. It is expected that Ramesh Thamilmani, a debutant director, will also start his cine career with Dhoni’s first film. Ramesh Thamilmani is the author of the graphic novel Atharva- The Origin, which featured MS Dhoni as a protagonist.