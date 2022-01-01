Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and shared that she has mild symptoms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jersey actress shared the news with her fans and urged everyone to stay safe amid the rapid spread of the virus.

The Jersey actress informed fans that she was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. She also revealed that she has mild symptoms and is following all instructions of the doctor and health authorities.

In a statement, Mrunal wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!.”

On the work front, Mrunal currently awaits the release of her next film ‘Jersey’, a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor, which was recently postponed amid spread of the Omicron variant.