Mrunal Thakur Dazzles In Pastel Pink Saree, See Pics

New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. She never fails to amaze her fans and follower with her acting as well as her impeccable sense of style.

She uploaded the pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "Saree love."

Mrunal Thakur dressed up in a magnificent pink saree from the shelves of Kankatala. The actress looked stunning in the pink traditional silk with the silver threads used for the embroidery work. She paired it with a matching long-sleeved pink blouse. The actress completed her look for the day with a statement golden ring, a golden choker, jhumkas, and bracelet.

On the professional front, Mrunal is now basking in the success of Sita Ramam, which served as her Telugu debut alongside Dulquar Salmaan.