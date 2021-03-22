‘Mrs Femina’: Vote for Odisha’s Ipsita Priyadarsini

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Ipsita Priyadarsini has been selected for ‘Mrs Femina’ Top-20 contestants and she has urged the people of the state to vote for her to reach the Top 10 list.

To vote here click on this link.

An alumna of KIIT University, Ipsita is a software engineer by profession. She was the second runner up in Supermodel India-2019, winner of Miss Ethnic Odisha-2015, and among the top 5 contestants in Zee TV Miss Ethnic India-2015.

Mrs. Femina pageant is an online talent hunt organized by Worldwide Media Private Limited to recognize women who are leading the charge for a progressive society.