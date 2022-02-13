Mr IPL Remains Unsold In IPL 2022 Mega Auction, End Of The Road For Ex-CSK Star?

Bhubaneswar: It is a huge disappointment for all those who love cricketer Suresh Raina as his name went missing from the auctioned players’ list.

The left hand attacking batter remained unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

It is yet to ascertained that Raina has taken back his name from the auction or the Chennai Super Kings have kept him as a joker card.

Notably, he went unsold when he came up for auction on Day 1 of the mega auction. Chennai Super Kings, which is fondly called ‘Chinna Thala’ did not bid for him. Raina had his base price at Rs 2 crore.

Raina retired from international cricket in 2022. He has played very few domestic games ever since and the lack of match practice would have gone against his favour at the mega auction.

Suresh Raina has been one of the legends of the IPL. The left-hand batter has scored 5528 runs in 204 matches in the history of IPL. He is 4th on the list of leading run-scorers in the IPL only behind Virat Kohli (6283), Shikhar Dhawan (5784) and Rohit Sharma (5611).