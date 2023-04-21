Mr and Miss Utkal Fashion Show at Utkal Kanika on May 6

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to take to the fashion style to every household, the Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall here is going to organize a Fashion Show titled ‘Mr And Miss Utkal Fashion Show-2023’. The third edition of the mega event will be organized on the mall premises on May 6.

At a press meet, the Mall director Purnima Vaida said the only motto of the event is to discover the hidden talent of the people of various age groups.

“There are three categories for the current session i.e Mr and Miss Junior, Mr and Miss Senior and senior citizen. The age limit for the junior category is 6 to 14 while 18 to 27 is for the senior section. The senior citizens have been included this time who will be the centre of attraction this year,” Purnima said.

Audition for the juniors will be held on April 29 while seniors can appear for the same on April 30, she informed. A total of 56 participants, 14 each in the category of junior, senior, women and elderly will be short-listed.

The winners will be rewarded with cash and trophy with an offer of contract for the mall. Similarly, the runners-up will get cash reward and trophy. There is no entry fee for the show, she said.

At the press conference, Oddissi Guru Saswat Joshi, Ollywood actress Subhangi Jena, Fashion Choreographer Prashant Das, Susruta Hospital CEO Chidambika Khatua, Asutosh Sahu of Ashutosh Photograpthy and marketing head of the mall Dulal Sahu were present among others.