Mpox scare: Centre asks airports to be alert, marks 3 hospitals as nodal centers

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Monday asked all the airports and authorities at land ports on borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan to be alert about incoming passengers reporting Mpox symptoms, PTI quoted official sources.

According to the PTI report, the health ministry identified Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital, as the nodal centres in the national capital for the isolation, management and treatment of any Mpox patient.

The Centre has asked all the state governments to identify such designated hospitals under their jurisdiction.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of mpox as a global public health emergency following the emergence of a new variant.