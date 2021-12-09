MP Suresh Pujari Raises Mamita Meher Murder Issue In Parliament

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari raised the Mamita Meher murder issue in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Addressing the House, Pujari said that the Odisha government is incapable of handling the Mamita murder case as its MoS (Home) is allegedly involved in it. Similarly, the Pari murder case (of Nayagarh), Govinda Kumbhar custodial death case and the sensational Mahanga double murder too remain unsolved because of the alleged involvement of different leaders from the ruling BJD in Odisha, the BJP MP said.

Pujari requested the Speaker to bring these cases to the notice of Union Home Minister and order CBI probe into all these cases in the interest of fair investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from the Mamita Meher case where MoS Mishra’s name has cropped up, the involvement of several BJD Ministers have also been alleged in other crimes.