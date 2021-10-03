MP Pratap Sarangi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Balasore: Balasore MP and famously known as Odisha’s Modi, Pratap Sarangi has been tested positive for Covid-19.
The MP took Twitter on Sunday and announced,“ I am tested #COVID19_Positive. Now going to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for admission as advised by doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to remain self-quarantine.”
The former union minister had also put himself in-home quarantine after meeting with Nilgiri MLA Sukant Nayak who tested positive for COVID-19 last year.
Sarangi was Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises before being dropped from the Cabinet.