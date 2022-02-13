MP Govt Orders To Reopen Schools, Hostels With Full Attendance

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to reopen all schools and hostels with full attendance with immediate effect in the state.

The decision was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.

As per the officials, Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has issued a circular on February 12, 2022, which instructs all schools and hostels across the state to reopen at 100 percent capacity.

As per the order, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing should be ensured during classes.

MPBSE shared a thread on Twitter and wfote: New guidelines issued by the School Education Department in view of the current situation of Covid-19 infection. All schools / residential schools / hostels will be operated with 100% attendance for all classes from class 1 to 12.In all schools/residential schools/hostels, adherence to covid appropriate behaviour such as use of masks, social distancing etc. will be ensured.”

