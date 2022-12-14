MP Government To Ban Hookah Lounges

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to ban hookah lounges in the state. The state Cabinet has approved a bill in this regard, a minister said.

“The cabinet has approved the State Amendment Bill-2022 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 to ban hookah lounges in Madhya Pradesh,” state Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday after the cabinet meeting.

On October 2 this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that hookah lounges will not be allowed to function in the state and will be razed, if necessary.