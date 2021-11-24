MP Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threats, Security Tightened Outside His Residence

New Delhi: BJP MP and former star cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police over a second threatening email he received on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI which quoted the Delhi police, Gambhir received the second death threat along with a video containing footage from outside his residence attached with it.

The second email was sent from the email ID “[email protected]”.

In a letter to the deputy police commissioner (central) Shweta Chauhan, the MP said he received a threat mail, which read, “We’re going to kill you and your family.”

“We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue,” the email goes on to read.

He also urged police to register a First Information Report on the matter apart from providing him enhanced security.

Meanwhile, the police have already tightened the security outside his residence and are currently investigating the matter.