MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi To Kick Off Congress’s Poll Campaign Today

Jabalpur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from Jabalpur on Monday. Prior to the campaign kick-off, she will begin with a prayer at the banks of the Narmada river, news agency PTI reported quoting a party spokesperson.

Jabalpur, located in the Mahakoshal region of the state, holds significance due to its substantial tribal voter population. In the previous Assembly polls held in 2018, the Congress secured victory in 11 out of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the remaining two.

Priyanka Gandhi will also pay homage to Rani Durgavati, who bravely fought against the Mughals and sacrificed her life. Singh added that the rally is expected to draw a crowd of at least two lakh people.