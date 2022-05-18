MP Cops’ Death: Wanted Poacher Gunned Down

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday have gunned down a wanted blackbuck poacher accused of killing three cops in Aron village in Guna district last week from the Dharnavada-Bharoli area.

According to reports, police reached the Ruthiya area of the district to nab the accused, Chotu Khan alias Zaheer. He ran into the forest. Police asked him to surrender, but he started firing. He fired at least nine shots with a country-made pistol.

Following this, Constable Vinod Dhakad was injured in the firing while a police vehicle was also damaged. Later, police retaliated and he was killed,

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday morning, three policemen and a blackbuck poacher were killed in a clash in the Shahrok forest area.

One more accused was killed in an encounter later in the day on Saturday.

Police named nine people as accused in the case and four people have been arrested so far.